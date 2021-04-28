Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,984 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,877,000 after buying an additional 1,452,375 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $63,776,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,347,000 after buying an additional 440,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,035,000 after purchasing an additional 311,620 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

