John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.41. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,767. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,925 shares of company stock valued at $862,157 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

