John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Up 237.5% in April

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHS. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 283,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JHS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. 13,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,589. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

