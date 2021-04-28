Jose Ignacio Garat Buys 6,100 Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Stock

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) insider Jose Ignacio Garat bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,642 ($25,662.40).

Shares of NEX stock opened at GBX 317 ($4.14) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 313.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.40. The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. National Express Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40).

NEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 333.75 ($4.36).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

