Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $194.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.55. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.28.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

