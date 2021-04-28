JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 532.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,296 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.71% of Vera Bradley worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 700,274 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $380.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRA. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $1,093,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $104,107.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,893.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,317,207 shares of company stock worth $12,211,388. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

