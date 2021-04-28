JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target to $11.50

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

NYSE TRTX opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $945.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.95. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $8,128,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

