JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PUBGY. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of PUBGY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. 12,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

