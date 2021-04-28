K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Raised to C$53.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KBL. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.57.

KBL stock traded up C$3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,967. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$24.00 and a 52 week high of C$45.98. The stock has a market cap of C$471.88 million and a PE ratio of 123.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.95.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

