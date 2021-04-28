Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,085. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.56 and its 200-day moving average is $212.25. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $304.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.07.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

