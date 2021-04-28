KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KAR. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.1% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,029,000 after buying an additional 568,006 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $232,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

