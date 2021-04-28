Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.66

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 1070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

KARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Karooooo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Karooooo in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Karooooo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Investec initiated coverage on Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Karooooo in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karooooo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.