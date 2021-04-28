Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at HC Wainwright

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KRTX. JMP Securities increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.09.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $112.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.96 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,012,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,413,500 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

