Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the March 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.60% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KZIA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,198. Kazia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $104.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KZIA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

