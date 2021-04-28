KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $47.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,382 shares of company stock worth $9,743,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter worth $1,278,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter worth $564,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in KB Home by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,561. KB Home has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

