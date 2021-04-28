KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $47.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,382 shares of company stock worth $9,743,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter worth $1,278,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter worth $564,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in KB Home by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,561. KB Home has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Analyst Recommendations for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit