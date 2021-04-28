KCG Boosts Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Price Target to $7.75

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KCG from $6.75 to $7.75 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. KCG’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.14% from the company’s previous close.

KHTRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Knight Equity lifted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

