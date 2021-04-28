Keep4r Market Cap Reaches $729,167.38 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.28 or 0.00016960 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $729,167.38 and $41,950.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00066036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00020067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.33 or 0.00869088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00064878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00097277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.24 or 0.08006890 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.