KeyCorp Weighs in on Zillow Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZG)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $138.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after acquiring an additional 670,068 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,804,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Earnings History and Estimates for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

