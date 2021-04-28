Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $653.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after buying an additional 1,053,412 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

