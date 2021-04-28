Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,054 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,154 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

