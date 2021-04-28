KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $19.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.42.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KREF stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.27.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $3,255,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $5,462,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 84.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.