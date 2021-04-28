KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $22.00 price target on the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $3,255,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $5,462,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

