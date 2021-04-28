KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $349.00 at Morgan Stanley

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $286.00 to $349.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.94.

KLAC stock opened at $330.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA has a 52 week low of $147.54 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

