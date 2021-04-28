KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Acquired by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 166.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000.

KNOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $648.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

