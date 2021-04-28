Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.97 ($59.96).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

