Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE:PHG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,714. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,539,000 after acquiring an additional 254,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92,584 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $57,076,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

