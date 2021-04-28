Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the March 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kraken Robotics stock remained flat at $$0.52 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 199,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,714. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (InSAS) for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; AquaPix miniature InSAS, an off the shelf configurable InSAS; and SeaVision, a subsea 3D laser imaging system.

