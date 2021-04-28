La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the March 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFDJF remained flat at $$51.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFDJF shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, Banco, Astro, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is based in Boulogne Billancourt, France.

