Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris Sells 4,000 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $47,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 491,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,518. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

