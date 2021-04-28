Ladder Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,955 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,489% compared to the average daily volume of 123 put options.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $679,440. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $13,295,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $11,025,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $7,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.