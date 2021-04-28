Ladder Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,955 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,489% compared to the average daily volume of 123 put options.
NYSE LADR opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 2.33.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Ladder Capital news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $679,440. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $13,295,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $11,025,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $7,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.
LADR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.