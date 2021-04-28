Lake Street Capital Increases Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $160.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.09 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,411,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $9,429,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Polaris by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Polaris by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

