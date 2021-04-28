Lake Street Capital Increases Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $160.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.
Shares of NYSE PII opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.09 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $147.73.
In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,411,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $9,429,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Polaris by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Polaris by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
