Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 million.

LMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LMRK opened at $12.28 on Friday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.00 million, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 444,417 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

