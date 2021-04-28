Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.89. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 189,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on LE. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.30 million, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $538.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $3,996,405.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,381. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter worth about $357,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lands’ End by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,069 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.