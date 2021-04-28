Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

LGGNY stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.9764 per share. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

