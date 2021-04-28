Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.56% from the company’s current price.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $30.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 205.60% and a negative net margin of 543.73%. Research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4,454.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

