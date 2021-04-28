Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $308.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $286.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.42.

NYSE LII opened at $339.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.52. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $173.24 and a twelve month high of $348.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,050,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

