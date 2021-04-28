Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,849 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 906,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF accounts for about 12.3% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $89,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,818,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ACWV traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.53. 586,761 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

