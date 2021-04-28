Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.01. The stock had a trading volume of 65,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,077. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

