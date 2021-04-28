Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $503.65. 60,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,694. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.04. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $271.91 and a 52 week high of $504.60.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

