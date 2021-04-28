Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 38 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $515.17. The stock had a trading volume of 35,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,211. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.57 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,298. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

