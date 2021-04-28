Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 471 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.20. 420,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,607,432. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

