Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter.

IYW traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.99. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $56.21 and a 52 week high of $95.26.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

