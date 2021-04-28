Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.00

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00.

About Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit