LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.40

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.40 and last traded at $86.89, with a volume of 2894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.17. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,192,000 after purchasing an additional 186,108 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,973,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,152,000 after buying an additional 508,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,359,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,017,000 after acquiring an additional 137,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,557,000 after acquiring an additional 136,467 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

