LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Shares Up 5.3%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWorld had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals and healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, retail, and consumer packaged goods industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

