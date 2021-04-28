LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of JSGRY traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.44. 4,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322. LIXIL has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $60.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

