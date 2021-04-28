LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of JSGRY traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.44. 4,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322. LIXIL has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $60.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79.
About LIXIL
