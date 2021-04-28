loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Announces $0.61 Dividend

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.612 per share on Tuesday, May 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDI. JMP Securities began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit