loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Announces $0.61 Dividend

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.612 per share on Tuesday, May 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDI. JMP Securities began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.