Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 43.7% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $819,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Investors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 63.9% during the first quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 296,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.