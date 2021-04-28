Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.