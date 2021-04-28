LTC Properties (LTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect LTC Properties to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, analysts expect LTC Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Earnings History for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit