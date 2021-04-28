LTC Properties (LTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect LTC Properties to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, analysts expect LTC Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

